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Artist Spotlight
Through paintings, sculpture, photographs, and more, Artist Spotlight provides a platform for our creative community members to let their voices be heard in this segment featured in HPR’s daily news newsletter, Akamai Recap.

Deep Hawaii Art Gallery, Lānaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM HST
Deep Hawaiʻi Art Gallery on Lānaʻi.
Deep Hawaii Art
Deep Hawaii Art Gallery on Lānaʻi is co-owned by Kristin Belew and Kacy Lorber.

Kristin Belew and Kacy Lorber are the co-owners of Deep Hawaii Art Gallery on Lānaʻi. The pair acquired the former Mike Carroll Gallery in 2025 and, after renovations, celebrated their grand opening in December.

“We have been together for nearly 9 years and married for 3.5 years. Becoming business partners after already being life partners has been our greatest journey yet! Kristin, originally from Texas, holds a degree in marine biology and is the artist and creator of the business. As a scuba instructor, boat captain, naturalist, and lifelong artist, she combined her love for creativity and the ocean through gyotaku art. Kacy is originally from Wisconsin and has a master's in public health. She works full-time at Four Seasons Lānaʻi as the activities operations manager. She oversees the business side of the gallery and enjoys supporting Kristin and the many other artists we represent.

Our space is meant to honor the special island of Lānaʻi through gyotaku fish prints that pay homage to marine life and the ocean. We strive to create a welcoming space with artwork, apparel, prints, gifts, and an aquarium for families to enjoy. We hope our space inspires people to venture outdoors. We are grateful to feature the work of artists, including Mike Carroll, Wei Lan Lorber, and more than 20 other talented artists in our gallery, most of whom live on Lānaʻi or have a deep personal connection to the island. Whether you visit us in person or online, mahalo for your love and support."

Check out Deep Hawaii Art on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with the latest artwork and gallery events. The Deep Hawaii Art website will be refreshed with exciting new features soon.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on July 1, 2026. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at hcoburn@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
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