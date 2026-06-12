Refreshing almond float

Pixie Clay / HPR

Almond float is one of those classic recipes — so simple, so delicious, not too sweet and easily customized with the fruit topping of your choice. It’s especially refreshing as we get into the hotter months of the year.

This recipe was found in a book called 100 Favorite Recipes of Hawaii (I). It was published in 1983 for the Recipe Sharing Club of Hawaii. There’s no information in the book about the organization or the people involved with it.

I tried researching more information about the club and couldn’t find anything. I also wasn’t able to find if there were other recipe books published by the group.

Unlike most recipe books of the time, there are no cooking or kitchen tips either. It’s strictly recipes. Despite this thin book having only 100 recipes, they’re all familiar foods and dishes that are local favorites. There’s even a recipe for mochi crunch, which I never thought about making at home before.

For the fruit in this recipe, you can use any canned fruit in syrup or light syrup. Fresh fruit is also great. If you’re doing that, make a sugar-water syrup with a 1:2 or 1:3 ratio of sugar to water. So ½ or ⅓ cup (white or brown) sugar dissolved into 1 cup of water, depending on your sweetness preference.

Just ensure that everything has time to chill in the fridge for a few hours before serving for maximum refreshment.

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This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org