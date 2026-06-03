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Artist Spotlight
Through paintings, sculpture, photographs, and more, Artist Spotlight provides a platform for our creative community members to let their voices be heard in this segment featured in HPR’s daily news newsletter, Akamai Recap.

Fabric lei-making artist House of Hinu, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM HST
House of Hinu is the creative project of Raine Lucrecio, who is deeply connected to the art of lei making.
Raine Lucrecio
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House of Hinu
House of Hinu is the creative project of Raine Lucrecio, who is deeply connected to the art of lei making.

House of Hinu is a creative sanctuary that honors the art of lei-making through the lens of mindfulness and modern materials. Founded by Raine, the heart of the business began with her son’s graduation.

“When the local trees were already bare of their flowers, I turned to fabric to craft his lei. I realized that by working with lasting materials, I was creating a keepsake that would hold the heart of that milestone forever, never fading or withering away.

My work is rooted in two decades of experience as a university educator in the islands and a dancer’s background in hula and 'ori Tahiti. Today, my life is defined by an intentional fluidity. As a flight attendant, I have flown between the shores of the Pacific Northwest and my home on Oʻahu. This expansive perspective inspired the evolution of House of Hinu into a digital bridge. Through my ‘Lei Maker Suite’ and digital guidebooks, I help others transform fabric into lasting symbols of connection of lei.

Beyond my digital space, I host collaborative lei-making workshops for organizations, using art as a meaningful tool for team bonding and creative connection. Whether I am guiding a room through the ritual of ‘talking story’ or sharing my craft from guidebooks, my mission remains the same: to foster a slow-living practice that keeps us grounded and connected, no matter where we land.”

Learn the art of fabric lei-making through House of Hinus digital guidebooks here. Host a creative gathering through House of Hinu’s immersive fabric lei workshops. Connect with House of Hinu on Instagram to get a behind-the-scenes look at the moments and stories that are woven into each lei.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on June 3, 2026. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at hcoburn@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
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