The hantavirus outbreak is small. The public health questions are bigger

A hantavirus outbreak on board a cruise ship has killed three people and sent exposed Americans into quarantine in Nebraska. Public health workers say there is very little risk to the public, but the outbreak still raises bigger questions about what the country learned from COVID-19 and whether cuts to public health agencies have left the U.S. less prepared for the next emergency.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Tom Frieden about lessons learned.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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