Pickled Mango Sauce

Pixie Clay / HPR

Around this time, before mango season is fully underway, trees are heavy with lots of green mangos. As delicious as ripe, juicy mangos are, there’s always the temptation of pickled mangos that make you want to start eating them sooner. This super easy recipe for pickled mangos will make it hard to keep the fruits on the tree until ripe.

This recipe comes from the Classic Christian Cookbook that was published in 1994 by the Nuuanu Baptist Church Family. The book contains a lot of recipes from members of the church. Proceeds went to help fund Acteens, which are usually teenaged members of the church, attend a national conference as well as future missions.

Despite the book being thin, there are a lot of recipes for local favorites. There is some artwork for each section and some religious verses throughout the pages as well.

For this recipe, you can leave out the red food coloring and it’ll still taste the same. The Japanese vinegar is likely rice vinegar, but you could also use apple cider vinegar instead if that’s what you have on hand.

The syrup will become less thick over time once everything is mixed together as more moisture is drawn out from the mango pieces.

If you need a measurement for the ling hing mui seeds, my personal preference is to add about 2 seeds per mango. You can also substitute 1 teaspoon of li hing mui power per seed instead if you don’t want to deal with pits.

1 of 8 — NBCFCookbook1.jpg 2 of 8 — NBCFCookbook2.jpg 3 of 8 — NBCFCookbook3.jpg 4 of 8 — NBCFCookbook4.jpg 5 of 8 — NBCFCookbook5.jpg 6 of 8 — NBCFCookbook6.jpg 7 of 8 — NBCFCookbook7.jpg 8 of 8 — NBCFCookbook8.jpg

This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org