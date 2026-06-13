Space X IPO and the economics of space exploration

Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Janaya Williams
Zephyr Weinreich
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
The removal of President Trump's name from the facade of the Kennedy Center after a judge's order was shrouded in secrecy. NPR's Frank Langfitt joined onlookers as workers hid the process from the public.