Two recipes for Thanksgiving weekend

With Thanksgiving next week, I picked two recipes to share. One is a fantastic side dish that looks fancy and would make a fabulous addition to any meal you might have over the holiday weekend. The other is a recipe that’s a great use of leftover turkey.

Both of these recipes come from a book that was published in 1995 called HGEA-AFSCME Cooks III. It’s from the Hawaii Government Employees Association AFSCME Local 152, AFL-CIO. It has a ton of recipes from local employees, lawmakers, TV reporters, and others.

The proceeds from the sale of its recipe books went towards scholarships for kids of union members through the Charles R. Kendall Scholarship and Education Fund. It was established in 1966 to honor the union’s first executive director. The first recipe book was released in 1986 and the second in 1991.

The onion pie recipe comes from George Boncoraglio, who was AFSCME’s International Vice President in New York City. It says to use Vidalia, Bermuda, or Spanish onions, but I highly suggest using local Maui sweet onions instead.

Cindy Watanabe of Oʻahu shared the zesty turkey stew recipe. It calls for using cooked turkey, so that’s a great way to use up some of the leftovers that you might have. It also has lots of vegetables, making it extra nutritious. If you want to make it spicier, you could add some red pepper flakes in addition to the little bit of cayenne or hot sauce.

