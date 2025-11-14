Woodcut printmaker Andrea Pro, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Andrea’s visual narratives capture the essence of Hawaiʻi’s most fragile and remote forests and shorelines through her woodcut prints.

"I am fortunate to live on Hawaiʻi Island, where I volunteer with conservation groups and learn from forest managers as we plant trees, collect seeds, and do restoration work to build ecosystems that were once sustained through natural processes, including pollination and seed dispersal by native birds. My process consists of hiking and quietly sitting in the forests to observe the species and the ecosystems they belong to. In time, a visual image comes that tells a story of interrelationships where flora and fauna coexist in a delicate web of life.

My background in writing and photography led me to the Japanese medium of woodcut printmaking, which is grounded in a tradition of storytelling. My large ecosystem prints typically require up to seven hand-carved blocks. In simple form, each color requires a separate block which are printed onto a sheet of paper with matching registration marks so that the image lines up in the final print. It is a slow and exacting process that has helped me learn patience and problem-solving.”

Andrea’s art has been acquired by the Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts and is displayed in the Four Seasons Sensei Lanai, Ko Olina on Oʻahu, and other resorts throughout Hawaiʻi. Explore Andrea’s art on her site and see current projects on Instagram and Facebook.

