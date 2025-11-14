The Lāna‘i Arts & Culture Center, Lānaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Located in the heart of Lāna‘i City, the Lāna‘i Arts & Culture Center (LACC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering creativity, cultural expression, and community engagement through the arts.

“Our gallery is a place where residents and visitors alike can experience the diverse talents of our island. We proudly showcase and sell art made on Lāna‘i, supporting local artists while preserving and sharing the unique cultural identity that makes our island community so special. Every purchase helps sustain both the artist and the programs we offer to the community. As a volunteer-run organization, we depend on the generosity, time, and aloha spirit of our community members to keep our gallery and programs thriving. Without our volunteers, the LACC simply could not operate in the way it does.

We’re always looking for volunteers to help keep the gallery open or support our many programs like keiki and kūpuna art classes, community workshops, and cultural events. Volunteering is flexible, no experience needed — just a welcoming spirit and a willingness to learn. Even a small commitment of time each week can make a meaningful impact to help keep the arts alive on Lāna‘i.”

Want to get more involved in supporting the arts on Lāna‘i? Become a member or donate today online or at the gallery! Membership helps sustain LACC year-round and comes with perks, updates, and the joy of giving back. And every contribution makes a difference. Interested in volunteering or learning more about the LACC , email: director@lanaiart.org or call 808-565-7503.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Sept. 10, 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.