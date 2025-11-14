Graphic illustrator Robin Stevenson, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Robin is a Lahaina-based graphic illustrator, founder of The Very Cool Studio and mother of two.

“I feel like I’ve been an artist my whole life. Growing up Filipina in Hawai’i, my parents taught me creative resourcefulness – to use what I had without being wasteful. My love for art led me to be a proud alumna of UH Mānoa with a BA degree in studio arts.

When I started The Very Cool Studio, a core focus in designing art prints and apparel was choosing eco-friendly products and companies that held similar values towards sustainability. My recent work utilizes thoughtful, minimal designs influenced by my hometown and navigating life post-2023 wildfires. In rebuilding and reestablishing my business, I’ve been fortunate enough to collaborate on projects with the Hyatt Regency Maui, Sheraton Maui, Aloha Collection, and more recently, the Lahaina Community Land Trust in partnership with their Kaluaʻehu program.

Losing the home and the town I grew up in presented me with a larger drive to perpetuate eco-conscious practices and help create a better Lahaina alongside our community through art. Creative resourcefulness and sustainability is very cool."

Visit Robin’s webshop to find Very Cool art prints, apparel and accessories. Find The Very Cool Studio on Instagram to get updates on the studio’s latest creative projects.

