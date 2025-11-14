Glass lei and jewelry creator Arlie Pemberton, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Using a free-form flameworking technique, Arlie Pemberton transforms borosilicate glass (also known as Pyrex) into everlasting flowers.

“I first discovered my love for glassmaking while taking an elective in college at Virginia Commonwealth University. I began creating my own line of glass jewelry as I continued attending school. After relocating to the islands in 2016, I became inspired by Hawaiʻi’s flora, and the act of making and giving lei. Every piece within my work is designed in my home studio on the North Shore of Oʻahu, where I melt and shape glass pua over a 2,200-degree flame.

Hawaiʻi has completely enriched my life and given me a sense of community that I am beyond thankful for. I am so lucky to be able to experience this culture, and my passion is showing and celebrating my appreciation through Arlie Glass. Whether it is a full glass lei passed down as an heirloom or everyday glass pua earrings worn out and about, my glass art preserves meaningful moments and it reminds people of the aloha spirit that is intertwined in our lives."

