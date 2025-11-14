3D flower, food, and ocean creator Courtney Ching, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

As a fourth-generation kamaʻāina born and raised in Kailua, Courtney Ching's love for Hawaiian arts and culture came from dancing hula throughout her life, where she learned to create lei, lei poʻo and ti leaf skirts.

“I am a graduate from Punahou School and later spent many years living on the mainland for college and grad school, where I earned a master’s degree in education. I taught ESL in Maryland and on Oʻahu before returning home to raise my four children in my hometown.

In 2020, when life slowed down during the pandemic, I started my company, Two Seas Arts, a tribute to Kailua, which translates to “two seas,” and also is a play on my initials, “CC." I took inspiration from my childhood hobby of creating miniature foods from clay and began my career as an artist working with resin and clay to create unique, 3-D ocean creature art. In March 2024, I discovered 3D acrylic flower painting. I quickly applied my own Hawaiʻi spin to the artform by creating lei, lei poʻo and tropical flower arrangement pieces from paint and other mixed media. I love creating detailed, multi-sensory, unique art pieces on canvas or local hardwoods inspired by the natural beauty and culture of Hawaiʻi.”

Find Courtney's work at the Haleʻiwa Arts Festival, Punahou Carnival Art Gallery, and Made in Hawaiʻi Festival. Visit TwoSeasArts on Etsy to see Courtney’s creations or find her on Instagram to see which Oʻahu pop-up she’s at next.

