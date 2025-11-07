An Oriental Turkey Roast for a Thanksgiving option

Pixie Clay / HPR

Thanksgiving is three weeks away, so here’s a turkey recipe today! This gives you time to plan and shop if you want to make this recipe. It uses a turkey breast, instead of a whole bird, so it’s perfect for smaller gatherings. It’s also a great twist on a traditional roast turkey that you can bring to a potluck, adding a variety of flavors to the table.

Pixie Clay / HPR

This recipe is from a book published by the Honpa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, titled Favorite Island Cookery Book V. It was printed in 1989 and features the centennial logo on its cover. There are artworks or photos inside the book for each category page.

This book was released to celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of the mission in the state. Bishop Junjo Tsumura from Honpa Hongwanji Mission in Hawaii wrote the preface in the book. Part of it states, “Since these pages contain our pioneering mothers’ most favorite recipes, this book is more than just an ordinary ‘how to’ cookbook, it is a valuable historical document.”

And really, that gets to the heart of why these recipes are shared in Foodie Friday. To share history and culture of people through foods.

The recipe looks intimidating and complicated at first, but it’s relatively easy for the time investment. All meals for gatherings take time to make, so this is no exception. My advice is to read the recipe through a few times before you get to cooking.

1 of 7 — HongwanjiVInside2.jpg 2 of 7 — HongwanjiVDipsAndPupus.jpg 3 of 7 — HongwanjiVMochiRecipes.jpg 4 of 7 — HongwanjiVVegetables.jpg 5 of 7 — HongwanjiVMainDishes.jpg 6 of 7 — HongwanjiVSeafoodRecipes.jpg 7 of 7 — HongwanjiVDesserts.jpg

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send it via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org