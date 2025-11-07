© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Foodie Friday
Welcome to a segment in HPR's Akamai Recap newsletter! Foodie Friday is a place to talk story and connect over food. This page will contain longer versions of what we bring you in the newsletter — think of it like a buffet of Foodie Friday segments.

An Oriental Turkey Roast for a Thanksgiving option

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:09 PM HST
Thanksgiving is three weeks away, so here’s a turkey recipe today! This gives you time to plan and shop if you want to make this recipe. It uses a turkey breast, instead of a whole bird, so it’s perfect for smaller gatherings. It’s also a great twist on a traditional roast turkey that you can bring to a potluck, adding a variety of flavors to the table.

This recipe is from a book published by the Honpa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, titled Favorite Island Cookery Book V. It was printed in 1989 and features the centennial logo on its cover. There are artworks or photos inside the book for each category page.

This book was released to celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of the mission in the state. Bishop Junjo Tsumura from Honpa Hongwanji Mission in Hawaii wrote the preface in the book. Part of it states, “Since these pages contain our pioneering mothers’ most favorite recipes, this book is more than just an ordinary ‘how to’ cookbook, it is a valuable historical document.”

And really, that gets to the heart of why these recipes are shared in Foodie Friday. To share history and culture of people through foods.

The recipe looks intimidating and complicated at first, but it’s relatively easy for the time investment. All meals for gatherings take time to make, so this is no exception. My advice is to read the recipe through a few times before you get to cooking.

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send it via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org
Pixie Clay
Pixie Clay is HPR's deputy managing editor, working with the station's team of reporters to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms.
