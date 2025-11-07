BJ Penn charged with assault in sixth arrest this year

UFC Hall of Famer Jay Dee "BJ" Penn was arrested and charged with third-degree assault this week.

Hawaiʻi Island police say they responded to a report of an assault at a home on Kanoa Street in Hilo around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The 45-year-old male victim reported that Penn punched and kicked him multiple times before he was able to leave and contact the police.

The victim later sought medical treatment for his injuries at Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

Just before noon, officers located Penn on Lehua Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Penn was charged with third-degree assault. His bail was set at $1,000, which he later posted, police said.

Penn is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Dec. 2 in Hilo District Court. This is Penn's sixth arrest of the year.