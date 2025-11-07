© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
BJ Penn charged with assault in sixth arrest this year

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:58 AM HST
BJ Penn's mugshot provided by the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Nov. 4, 2025.
Hawaiʻi Police Department
UFC Hall of Famer Jay Dee "BJ" Penn was arrested and charged with third-degree assault this week.

Hawaiʻi Island police say they responded to a report of an assault at a home on Kanoa Street in Hilo around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The 45-year-old male victim reported that Penn punched and kicked him multiple times before he was able to leave and contact the police.

The victim later sought medical treatment for his injuries at Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

Just before noon, officers located Penn on Lehua Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Penn was charged with third-degree assault. His bail was set at $1,000, which he later posted, police said.

Penn is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Dec. 2 in Hilo District Court. This is Penn's sixth arrest of the year.

FILE - BJ Penn is seen before fighting Rory MacDonald during their mixed martial arts bout at a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012.
Local News
BJ Penn arrested in Hilo for violating protective order
HPR News Staff

Local News Crime
HPR News Staff
