BJ Penn arrested in Hilo for violating protective order
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jay Dee "BJ" Penn was arrested on Hawaiʻi Island earlier this week for violating a protective order.
Police were called to a house in Hilo on Monday afternoon, where the 46-year-old Penn had entered, thereby violating the protective order his 79-year-old mother, Lorraine Shin, had filed against him.
Penn was arrested in the area without incident and charged the next day. His bail was set at $2,000, which he posted.
The former UFC fighter was initially arrested for family abuse charges back in May.
His family testified in previous court hearings and claimed that Penn suffers from a mental disorder called Capgras syndrome, which causes him to believe his mother has been replaced by an imposter.
Shin had sought to extend the restraining order against Penn last month.