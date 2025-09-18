BJ Penn arrested in Hilo for violating protective order

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jay Dee "BJ" Penn was arrested on Hawaiʻi Island earlier this week for violating a protective order.

Police were called to a house in Hilo on Monday afternoon, where the 46-year-old Penn had entered, thereby violating the protective order his 79-year-old mother, Lorraine Shin, had filed against him.

Penn was arrested in the area without incident and charged the next day. His bail was set at $2,000, which he posted.

The former UFC fighter was initially arrested for family abuse charges back in May.

His family testified in previous court hearings and claimed that Penn suffers from a mental disorder called Capgras syndrome, which causes him to believe his mother has been replaced by an imposter.

Shin had sought to extend the restraining order against Penn last month.

