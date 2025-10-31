Main Character of the Week: Mr. Fantasy

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
The ongoing government shutdown and imminent suspension of SNAP benefits are driving people to call the 211 hotline for help, said Jennifer Pecher, vice president of AUW's 211 Community Response Programs.