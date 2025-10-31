GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski urges colleagues to reach deal as SNAP benefits dry up

Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
The Maui Hub connects residents with farmers to directly distribute produce through an online marketplace. A lot of their Maui customers use SNAP benefits, and they’re already reporting a drop in sales.
The ongoing government shutdown and imminent suspension of SNAP benefits are driving people to call the 211 hotline for help, said Jennifer Pecher, vice president of AUW's 211 Community Response Programs.