Nostalgic Cornflake cookies

Pixie Clay / HPR

With the holidays around the corner, it’s time to start digging out those cookie recipes. And you can’t fault me for mentioning the holidays too soon when stores rolled out Christmas items before Halloween things were on the shelf. A classic cookie that remains ever popular in Hawaiʻi is the cornflake cookie.

Pixie Clay / HPR

This really easy recipe comes from a book released by Leeward Community College’s Clerical Staff Council, which was first established in 1975.

This book, called Our Favorite Recipes, was originally released in 1981. The copy I have is from a fourth printing of the book in October 1987, which has color-coded pages for different categories. The proceeds of the cookbook went towards scholarships for students, other projects and awards.

I really enjoy that the book starts off with the dessert section right up front. There are a variety of categories for recipes, including pickles and preserves. It also has a section for recipes that use the microwave for cooking.

The recipe calls for 1 cup of butter, or oleo, which is margarine. Some brands of margarine are vegan, so using that would make the cookie vegan-friendly.

The cookie dough is rolled in crushed cornflakes before baking, which adds a little extra crisp to the outside of the cookies’ texture. If you want more of that throughout the cookie, I suggest mixing in about ½ to ¾ of a cup of uncrushed cereal into the dough.

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send it via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org