A party mix for get-togethers or gifts

It’s the end of August already! As we head into the last four months of the year, a lot of people are already thinking about what to bring to gatherings or parties, possibly even treats that can be bagged up to give to people they know. Or maybe people just want to make a really good snack mix to have on hand anytime.

I found this recipe in a book that was printed in November 1997 called 80 Years of 4-H Cooking in Hawaii. It has the cutest cover and that same style of art is on the category pages. The party mix recipe was found in what is now my favorite categorization called “This and That” – which is, as the name suggests, a variety of recipes that don’t fall into any traditional sections of a recipe book.

One of my favorite things about the book is that there are cooking or household tips at the bottom of every page. At the bottom of a Pineapple-Zucchini Bread recipe, the tip is, “Substitutes that can be used for bread curmbs are dry cereal and potato flakes.”

I think the typo of bread crumbs adds charm, showing that it was a group of enthusiastic people working hard to get the book together.

Back to the party mix recipe – if you wanted to add a bit of spice, a sprinkling of red pepper flakes or a dash of cayenne pepper can give it that. If you don’t want spicy, but want some peppery flavor, a bit of ground black pepper would also work great with this recipe.

