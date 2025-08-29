© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Foodie Friday
Welcome to the newest segment in HPR's Akamai Recap newsletter! Foodie Friday is a place to talk story and connect over food. This page will contain longer versions of what we bring you in the newsletter — think of it like a buffet of Foodie Friday segments.

A party mix for get-togethers or gifts

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:32 AM HST
Pixie Clay
/
HPR
Pixie Clay
/
HPR

It’s the end of August already! As we head into the last four months of the year, a lot of people are already thinking about what to bring to gatherings or parties, possibly even treats that can be bagged up to give to people they know. Or maybe people just want to make a really good snack mix to have on hand anytime.

Pixie Clay
/
HPR

I found this recipe in a book that was printed in November 1997 called 80 Years of 4-H Cooking in Hawaii. It has the cutest cover and that same style of art is on the category pages. The party mix recipe was found in what is now my favorite categorization called “This and That” – which is, as the name suggests, a variety of recipes that don’t fall into any traditional sections of a recipe book.

One of my favorite things about the book is that there are cooking or household tips at the bottom of every page. At the bottom of a Pineapple-Zucchini Bread recipe, the tip is, “Substitutes that can be used for bread curmbs are dry cereal and potato flakes.”

I think the typo of bread crumbs adds charm, showing that it was a group of enthusiastic people working hard to get the book together.

Back to the party mix recipe – if you wanted to add a bit of spice, a sprinkling of red pepper flakes or a dash of cayenne pepper can give it that. If you don’t want spicy, but want some peppery flavor, a bit of ground black pepper would also work great with this recipe.

1 of 6  — 4HCookingForeword.jpg
2 of 6  — 4HCookingInside1.jpg
3 of 6  — 4HCookingInside4.jpg
4 of 6  — 4HCookingInside2.jpg
5 of 6  — 4HCookingInside5.jpg
6 of 6  — 4HCookingInside3.jpg

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Pixie Clay
Pixie Clay is HPR's deputy managing editor, working with the station's team of reporters to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms.
See stories by Pixie Clay
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio