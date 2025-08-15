© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Foodie Friday
Welcome to the newest segment in HPR's Akamai Recap newsletter! Foodie Friday is a place to talk story and connect over food. This page will contain longer versions of what we bring you in the newsletter — think of it like a buffet of Foodie Friday segments.

Two short recipes for ice cakes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published August 15, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
It’s been so hot and humid recently, I thought it would be a perfect time to share a delicious frozen treat that’s a timeless favorite. Ice cakes come in a variety of forms and flavors, but are always really easy to make with ingredients easily found and no fancy kitchen gadgets needed. Since the recipes are super short, and right next to one another, I decided to share both of them.

They come from a recipe collection called Maui’s Marvelous Munchies. It was released in 1991 with proceeds going to the Hawaii Bone Marrow Donor Registry. Reading through the recipes, it’s obvious that these are cherished family favorites. The book has a few pages of tips and conversions, but more importantly it has some pages with space to jot down where favorite recipes in the book are.

If you don’t like the flavors for the syrups that are listed in the recipes, you can swap it out with something you prefer. Just be sure to keep the ratio of ingredients the same. If you want to make it a bit fancier, or add some local kine flavor, you can add some sprinklings of li hing mui powder or a few crack seeds before freezing it.

Freezing them in individual cups is the easiest way to serve and enjoy them, but you can also freeze it in a bigger container and break off chunks when you want to cool off.

1 of 5  — MauiMunchiesForeword.png
2 of 5  — MauiMunchiesDedication.png
3 of 5  — MauiMunchiesInside1.png
4 of 5  — MauiMunchiesInside3.png
5 of 5  — MauiMunchiesInside2.png

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org
Pixie Clay
Pixie Clay is HPR's deputy managing editor, working with the station's team of reporters to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms.
See stories by Pixie Clay
