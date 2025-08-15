Two short recipes for ice cakes

Pixie Clay / HPR

It’s been so hot and humid recently, I thought it would be a perfect time to share a delicious frozen treat that’s a timeless favorite. Ice cakes come in a variety of forms and flavors, but are always really easy to make with ingredients easily found and no fancy kitchen gadgets needed. Since the recipes are super short, and right next to one another, I decided to share both of them.

They come from a recipe collection called Maui’s Marvelous Munchies. It was released in 1991 with proceeds going to the Hawaii Bone Marrow Donor Registry. Reading through the recipes, it’s obvious that these are cherished family favorites. The book has a few pages of tips and conversions, but more importantly it has some pages with space to jot down where favorite recipes in the book are.

If you don’t like the flavors for the syrups that are listed in the recipes, you can swap it out with something you prefer. Just be sure to keep the ratio of ingredients the same. If you want to make it a bit fancier, or add some local kine flavor, you can add some sprinklings of li hing mui powder or a few crack seeds before freezing it.

Freezing them in individual cups is the easiest way to serve and enjoy them, but you can also freeze it in a bigger container and break off chunks when you want to cool off.

