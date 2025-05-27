© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:04 PM HST

Rollout of U.S.-backed Gaza aid plan mired in chaos, federal government no longer recommends COVID vaccinations for healthy pregnant women and kids, U.S. works to extract kids held in Syrian camps.

