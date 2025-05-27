Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Nightreign shrinks Elden Ring down into intense expeditions that demand tight three-player coordination. It's a joy for co-op fans, but sacrifices the expansiveness that made the original game so compelling.