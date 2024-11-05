© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To our Hilo listeners: HPR-1 and HPR-2 are off the air due to a power outage. HELCO is working on restoring power ASAP.

Talking to voters in Phoenix, Ariz., on election day

By Ximena Bustillo
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:25 PM HST

Both parties are making a last-minute push to get voters to the polls in this key Sun Belt swing state.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio