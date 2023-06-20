© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protecting public health means vector control, says DOH

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons
/

As the state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, no one is more aware of the way public health impacts daily life than Matthew Kurano, head of the Department of Health's Vector Control Branch.

He aims to prevent the next public health outbreak before it even begins.

“While there's communicable diseases, like COVID, there's also vector-borne diseases, like dengue and Zika, which can be transferred via mosquitoes,” Kurano explained.

“Our state program is really there to try to prevent that from happening and stopping the next outbreak and responding to it, unfortunately, if it does occur.”

Local News
Aspiring doctors earn automatic acceptance to JABSOM
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Climate change has exacerbated public health concerns within the department. Kurano said that severe weather can lead to an increase in mosquito and rat populations.

Still, he is confident that the state will be able to prevent any future outbreaks.

“Our program right now is really looking to the future, and really getting ourselves in the state prepared so that we can do our best to prevent any new outbreaks,” Kurano said.

“But should disease find us, we will be able to respond and really contain it.”

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio