Protecting public health means vector control, says DOH

As the state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, no one is more aware of the way public health impacts daily life than Matthew Kurano, head of the Department of Health's Vector Control Branch.

He aims to prevent the next public health outbreak before it even begins.

“While there's communicable diseases, like COVID, there's also vector-borne diseases, like dengue and Zika, which can be transferred via mosquitoes,” Kurano explained.

“Our state program is really there to try to prevent that from happening and stopping the next outbreak and responding to it, unfortunately, if it does occur.”

Climate change has exacerbated public health concerns within the department. Kurano said that severe weather can lead to an increase in mosquito and rat populations.

Still, he is confident that the state will be able to prevent any future outbreaks.

“Our program right now is really looking to the future, and really getting ourselves in the state prepared so that we can do our best to prevent any new outbreaks,” Kurano said.

“But should disease find us, we will be able to respond and really contain it.”

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.