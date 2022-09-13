Donate
HPR Election Survey: Which issues and candidates do you want to know more about?

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM HST
With 2022 election ballots arriving in mailboxes in late October, how can Hawaiʻi Public Radio help you prepare? How knowledgeable do you feel about local issues, candidates and races?

Do you want to know more about the candidates for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees? What about the Maui County mayoral race between incumbent Mike Victorino and retired Judge Richard Bissen?

We want to hear from you.

Your confidential submissions will help guide our election coverage among reporters and on our local talk show The Conversation. Voting in the general election ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

