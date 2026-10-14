Hawaiʻi Skies: Orionid meteor shower

HPR returns with October’s installment of Hawaiʻi Skies, where we turn our attention towards the heavens.

To learn about what celestial sights and free public events we could look forward to this month, HPR sat down with Roy Gal, Outreach Coordinator at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy.

Those with their eyes to the skies will be able to spot Saturn and Neptune around the night of Oct. 23. And before then, the Orionid meteor shower will shine on the early morning of Oct. 22.

As for public events, astronomy fans on Hawaiʻi Island can look forward to the ʻIkuwā Festival organized by the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center on Sunday, Oct. 18.

And on Oʻahu, members of the public can visit the Institute for Astronomy in Mānoa on Oct. 18 for the 25th Annual Astronaut Lacy Veach Day.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.