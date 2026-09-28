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Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum's new restoration director wants to preserve history

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kevin Allen
Published September 28, 2026 at 3:42 PM HST
Matt Voight, the new director of restoration and large artifact collections at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, seen in his workshop on Sept. 16, 2026.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Matt Voight, the new director of restoration and large artifact collections at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, seen in his workshop on Sept. 27, 2026.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum welcomed a new director of restoration and large artifact collections in late August.

Matt Voight now leads the department, transferring over from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

For Voight, it’s a new role, but his mission remains the same: Preserving the stories left behind on historic aircrafts.

The remnants of a B-17 Bomber seen in Voight's workshop. (Sept. 27, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
The remnants of a B-17 Bomber seen in Voight's workshop. (Sept. 16, 2026)

HPR took the opportunity to speak with Voight in his workshop, where he plans to hang aircraft from the ceiling and allow visitors the chance to see the restoration process in action.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation Pearl HarborHistoryMilitary
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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