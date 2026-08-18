Makiki community meeting aims to find solutions for safer streets

Honolulu officials are inviting residents and community members worried about street safety in Makiki to attend a community meeting Tuesday night to talk about problems and potential solutions.

It’s part of a citywide plan to address high-priority intersections where dozens of crashes occurred in the last decade.

Complete Streets administrator Renee Espiau spoke to The Conversation about why the Wilder Avenue area is a corridor of concern and what can be done to make the area safer.

The project is currently assessing seven streets in urban Honolulu to study safety changes and gather public feedback about roadway changes.

Espiau said the Wilder corridor has come up as an area of concern in two separate studies.

“The first is when we prepared the Oʻahu Pedestrian Plan,” she explained. “It was highlighted as sort of the top tier of high pedestrian injury corridors in which we kind of just focused on conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians. … And then it came up again in the Oʻahu Vision Zero Action Plan, where we kind of looked at all modes and safety hotspots, and again, it came up as an area that we needed to look at. And that study considers bicycle and pedestrian crashes and then injury crashes for vehicles.”

Espiau said that at the Makiki community meeting, the public can expect to see an overview of safety issues in the area and go through proposed ideas that the project is considering for the Wilder corridor.

“People can kind of get up close and personal with all the different blocks and intersections, and share their concerns and things that they would like us to address, as well as kind of take a look at some of the early concepts that we're proposing, and provide feedback to us,” Espiau said.

One of the main roadways the project is expecting to address is a four-lane cross-section on Wilder Avenue. Complete Streets is also looking at creating left-turn provisions, curb extensions, medians, and amenities for bikers throughout the corridor.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Makiki District Park. Complete Streets has an interactive map for the community to share concerns and ideas about roadways.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.