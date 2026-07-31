Local podcaster reflects on his time in the Peace Corps

This year marks 65 years since President Kennedy created the Peace Corps, an agency dedicated to spreading help through volunteering across the globe.

Previously, The Conversation highlighted this anniversary by shedding light on the organization’s struggle to maintain federal funding.

With many taking the occasion to reflect on the history of the Peace Corps, HPR did the same by reaching out to a former Peace Corps volunteer that spoke about his experience back in 2018.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz, left, with Keep It Aloha podcast host Kamaka Dias, right. (July 22, 2026)

Kamaka Dias hails from the island of Hawaiʻi and first spoke with HPR to talk about his time working for the Peace Corps in Madagascar.

He returned home due to the pandemic and has since ventured into the world of podcasting, where viewers may recognize him as the host of the Keep It Aloha podcast.

Dias took the time to join HPR again to reflect on the lessons he learned while volunteering a world away.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 31, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.