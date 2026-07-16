Mānoa Valley Theatre play tells a story of second chances, sandwiches

How would you describe the perfect sandwich? Mayo? A little bit of bacon? Maybe some banana peppers or a crisp tomato. That's just one delicious layer of storytelling in "Clyde's," Mānoa Valley Theatre's last performance of its season.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play features a sandwich shop operated by ex-convicts. It’s a story of redemption, hope, and the quest for the perfect sandwich.

HPR visited Mānoa Valley Theatre during rehearsals and sat down with local director Jeanné Wynne Herring, who is directing "Clyde's."

With opening night just days away, her cast and crew were bustling behind the scenes to get everything in order. The cast of the production shared how they each embodied their roles in Clyde's sandwich shop.

Jonathan Beck plays Montrellous, and Shervelle Hannah plays the bossy sandwich shop owner Clyde. Hannah got her manners from her mother in Alabama and said the opportunity to let loose has allowed her to explore versions of herself she wouldn’t normally entertain.

"Clyde's" is showing at MVT from July 16-26. For ticket information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 16, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.