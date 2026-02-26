© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi research shows how coral structure shapes a reef's survival

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kevin Allen
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:45 PM HST
Fish swim on a coral reef in Kāneʻohe Bay on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Caleb Jones
/
AP
Fish swim on a coral reef in Kāneʻohe Bay on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

The nooks and crannies of an underwater coral reef aren't just easy on the eyes. New research shows the complex shape of reefs is intentional.

Joshua Madin is a professor at the University of Hawaiʻi's Institute of Marine Biology and the author of a new study that focuses on the geometric blueprint of coral reefs.

He found that corals' structure increases a reef's chances of survival, which is key to Hawaiʻi's marine environment. The Conversation spoke with Madin about the research.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 26, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation coral reefHawaiʻi Institute of Marine BiologyScience
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation.
See stories by Kevin Allen
