Hawaiʻi research shows how coral structure shapes a reef's survival

The nooks and crannies of an underwater coral reef aren't just easy on the eyes. New research shows the complex shape of reefs is intentional.

Joshua Madin is a professor at the University of Hawaiʻi's Institute of Marine Biology and the author of a new study that focuses on the geometric blueprint of coral reefs.

He found that corals' structure increases a reef's chances of survival, which is key to Hawaiʻi's marine environment. The Conversation spoke with Madin about the research.

