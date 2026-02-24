Got Social Security issues? National town hall offers chance to ask questions

Hawaiʻi's Social Security offices have lost more than 10% of their staff since March 2024. What does that mean for wait times and service for the 300,000 recipients in the islands? One in five residents in Hawaiʻi is on Social Security, which pumps some $6 billion into the economy.

AARP Hawaii Director Kealiʻi Lopez spoke with The Conversation about a tele-town hall meeting happening Thursday morning with Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano. Lopez says that it is vital for seniors to report any problems with service to AARP and to their members in Congress.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.