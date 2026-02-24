Fraud expert shares how scams work (and how to avoid them)

Maui residents gathered on Tuesday morning to discuss why cases of fraud are up in Hawaiʻi and what can be done about it.

They spoke with Doug Shadel, a fraud expert who spent years in law enforcement and worked with AARP in Washington state. He spoke to AARP members in Honolulu on Monday and will be on the Big Island later this week.

Shadel has been talking to communities across the islands about AI and cryptocurrency scams in the state and the steps to take to avoid becoming a victim. More information about his upcoming seminars in Hilo and Kona can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.