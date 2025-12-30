This Hawaiʻi tree lover loomed large in the field of urban planning

Former University of Hawaiʻi professor Tom Dinell died this month at the age of 97. The founder of Trees for Honolulu’s Future sowed seeds throughout the community.

He was the force behind the creation of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Urban and Regional Planning Department, and his students have certainly made their mark, with many serving as directors of the city planning department. George Atta, Kathy Sokugawa, and Henry Ing, to name a few. Even House Speaker Nadine Nakamura was among his students.

HPR spoke with Dinell back in 2018, and he discussed the mission of his nonprofit and some of his favorite trees. The Conversation recently sat down with Dinell's son, Dan, under the shade of a tulipwood tree — a city tree that was planted in front of the Dinell family home.

Tom Dinell was one of only 14 people from Hawaiʻi elected as a fellow to the American Institute of Certified Planners. His last public appearance was earlier this year, where he challenged participants to make Honolulu a city among the trees.

Catherine Cruz / HPR The tulipwood tree in front of the Dinell family home in the Wilhelmina Rise neighborhood.

Editor's note: Trees for Honolulu’s Future has helped with The Conversation's Backyard Quiz giveaway this year.

