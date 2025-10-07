Oʻahu yacht club to host Royal Regatta in nod to King Kalākaua

Next month marks King David Kalākaua’s birthday. Back in the day, for his 40th birthday, he hosted a regatta where barges and canoes raced on a course in Honolulu Harbor. Crowds watched from the Aloha Tower Marketplace.

On Nov. 1, the Waikiki Yacht Club will host an inaugural Royal Regatta in a nod to that history.

The Conversation spoke to Malia Zimmerman, head coach of the club, which is located at the entrance to Ala Moana Beach Park. She said the fundraising event is meant to celebrate the origins of racing and takes place two weeks after the racing season ends.

Zimmerman recently paddled in the Na Wahine O Ke Kai across the Molokaʻi Channel. This year's race marked the 50th year women were allowed to participate. She will also head to Molokaʻi for this weekend’s men's race, the Molokaʻi Hoe, to support her club's paddlers.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.