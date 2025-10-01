UH sustainable fisheries graduate program seeks to elevate Pacific expertise

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is preparing to launch a new sustainable fisheries graduate program beginning fall 2026. Eight new faculty hires will instruct the new program in Pacific fisheries, which will offer master's and doctoral degrees, as well as online-only professional certificates.

Kanoe Morishige is an assistant professor at the Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies at the university and one of the new faculty hires for the fisheries program. She spoke with The Conversation about why the new program couldn't have come at a better time.

"Within this federal context, and the threat that this administration poses to open up our marine national monuments to commercial fishing, both in Pāpahānaumokuākea and the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument, I think this program comes at a good time to really bridge the gap that exists between Western science institutions, so academic institutions, and local communities, especially Indigenous communities, where now we have this opportunity to think more creatively, to invest in our communities of place, because the fight is only beginning to protect our ocean resources from industrial, commercial fishing," Morishige said.

She said the program also hopes to be of interest to professionals across the Pacific region.

“This program will look very differently compared to other fisheries programs in the Pacific Northwest, in Oregon and Washington. Here in the Pacific Islands, we have a very strong ocean culture, fisheries knowledge embedded within our Indigenous Pacific Island communities, not only in Hawaiʻi, but of course, across Moananuiākea, our Pacific Islands," she said.

"I think this will be a huge opportunity to invest in our ʻŌiwi, our Native Hawaiian, our Pacific Islander, and local students who are oftentimes marginalized because we face barriers in receiving advanced degrees in STEM and fisheries management. … I'm hopeful that more local students and professionals will consider this program and be able to shape it in ways that I think go beyond what we envision for the program here and now.”

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.