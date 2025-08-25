© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
East-West Center presidential chair on Trump's meeting with South Korean president

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:13 PM HST
President Donald Trump, center right, speaks during a meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center left, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, from right, and Vice President JD Vance listen, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP
AP
World leaders seem to have learned that meetings in the Oval Office can be a bit unpredictable. And that was the case Monday for South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.

Heʻs only been in office since early June, and in December, his predecessor declared martial law and was later removed from office. But important talks are underway involving trade and security, and Hawaiʻi is very much part of that picture.

Jean Lee is not only the presidential chair at the East-West Center, she’s a longtime policy analyst of the Korean peninsula, and a former journalist with extensive reporting experience in North Korea from 2008 to 2017— including opening the AP bureau in Pyongyang in 2012. She’s also testified before Congress about North Korea.

Lee stopped by The Conversation to discuss President Donald Trump's first meeting with this South Korean president.

HPR's Bill Dorman with Jean Lee.
HPR
HPR's Bill Dorman with Jean Lee on Aug. 25, 2025.

Editor's note: The East-West Center is an underwriter of HPR.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 25, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
