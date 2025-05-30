© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH medical researcher debuts 12-year project at national gene therapy conference

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 30, 2025 at 2:56 PM HST
Professionals display their research at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy.
American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy
Research is displayed at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy conference.

This week, we heard from Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna about the headline-grabbing story of Baby KJ, who suffered from a genetic disorder and received a custom treatment thanks to CRISPR gene editing, which Doudna helped develop.

The case grabbed headlines at the American Society for Gene Therapy conference last week. We learned that another Hawaiʻi researcher was there.

Assistant professor Jesse Owens works at the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine's Biogenesis Institute. He dropped by to talk about the progress he is making with his gene research, which he debuted at that conference. Like Doudna, Owens is also a Hilo High alum.

HPR's Catherine Cruz with Dr. Jesse Owens.
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Dr. Jesse Owens.

He also spoke to HPR in 2024 about developing a new technique to replace broken genes with healthy ones using a protein called integrase.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
