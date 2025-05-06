Big Island journalist on uncovering the housing corruption case set for trial

Three years ago, a county housing story published by the monthly newsletter Environment Hawaiʻi caught the eye of federal law enforcement agents.

An FBI investigation led to indictments of several Hawaiʻi Island residents. Alan Scott Rudo, a former Hawaiʻi County housing official, pleaded guilty to taking bribes and is awaiting sentencing.

Three others, including Hawaiʻi Island attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber, go to trial next week in Honolulu's federal court before Judge Jill Otake.

Pat Tummons is the editor of the online news service based on Hawaiʻi Island. Law enforcement credited her reporting for getting their attention, which led to the indictments. HPR talked to her for an update on the public corruption case.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.