Hawaiian immersion school principal wins leadership award

He called himself a reluctant principal. Babā Yim had to be talked into stepping into the role of administrator in his career as an educator.

Yim is in the driver's seat of the only K-12 Native Hawaiian immersion school. Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue is a Title I school nestled in Pālolo Valley.

Behind his desk in his office is a large picture of three teachers: a young Nainoa Thomson of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Micronesian master navigator Mau Piailug, and Yim's mentor Eddie Ka’anana.

Yim said he was surprised but truly honored to be chosen as principal of the year. He is the 19th winner of the Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award.

"I hope that the different people who've mentored me throughout my teaching years and then my awkward reluctant steps into administration, I hope that the people who've helped me along the way, they know and understand that any of whatever small accomplishments I may have made wouldn't have been possible without them," he told HPR.

He was one of 15 principals nominated for the award.

"The Honolulu District itself, and the Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex — outstanding principals. And for me, I get a lot of kōkua and support from fellow principals' advice, learning from others, successes and mistakes," he said. "I was surprised to have been selected, but again, just, I'm very grateful and honored to have been nominated at all."

His award from Island Insurance includes $25,000: a $10,000 personal cash award and $15,000 to go toward a school project of his choice.

