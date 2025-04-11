Hawaiʻi Kai kindergarten teacher wins state DOE Teacher of Promise Award

Hahaʻione Elementary School kindergarten and Japanese teacher Kylie Nakano has been honored for her early career work with the state Department of Education.

The Teacher of Promise Award is granted by the Milken Educators of Hawaiʻi, a select group of educators who have been recognized by the nationally renowned Milken Family Foundation.

The award honors a classroom teacher for their outstanding commitment and potential during their first three years of teaching.

Nakano is one of three teachers in the state Department of Education and at Hahaʻione who use a dual-language instructional methodology. Hahaʻione Elementary School is located in Hawaiʻi Kai on Oʻahu.

State Department of Education People cheer as Hahaʻione Elementary School kindergarten and Japanese teacher Kylie Nakano gets honored with 2025 state Teacher of Promise award.

Hahaʻione Principal Shannon Cappy Goo praised Nakano.

"Just a special teacher that just exemplifies the heart of a public school educator. And that's why I'm so proud that she won this award. She is just amazing, and it's just an example of all the public educators in our system. And not only that, she is a product of a public school and of the Kaiser Complex, and so I'm also proud of that as well," Goo said.

Established in 2006, the Teacher of Promise award alternates annually between elementary and secondary teachers. As part of the award, Nakano received a $4,000 cash prize.