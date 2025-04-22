© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
A bubbling Hilo business brings its beverages to Merrie Monarch

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 22, 2025 at 2:32 PM HST
A variety of soda flavors from Kalo and Cream.
Kalo & Cream
A variety of soda flavors from Kalo & Cream.

Thousands have flocked to Hilo for the 62nd annual Merrie Monarch Festival, which promises to be a week full of hula, Hawaiian tradition, and festivities.

One of the highlights for many is the Hawaiian Arts and Crafts Fair, featuring over 150 different artisans and craftsmen selling all sorts of goods.

We wanted to know what kind of preparation went into running a booth at one of Hawaiʻi's premier fairs. The Conversation spoke with John Letoto, the owner of Kalo & Cream, a soda and coffee business in Hilo.

He will be selling handmade sodas and coffee drinks at the fair alongside his wife, who is eight months pregnant. We asked Letoto how many drinks he plans to make as he brings along their full menu with some exciting, limited specials.

The event runs from Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 22, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
