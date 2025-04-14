Hula returns to the Merrie Monarch stage next week. Here's what to look forward to

Crowds are preparing to gather in Hilo for the 62nd annual Merrie Monarch Festival starting April 20.

The week-long celebration continues to perpetuate hula and Hawaiian traditions by hosting a world-renowned, three-day competition that attracts visitors and hula performers from around the world.

This year’s festival will run through April 26, with crowd-favorite festivities such as the Hawaiian Arts and Crafts Fair, Royal Parade, and other Pacific Island cultural demonstrations.

The 2025 participants of the festival include 20 hālau, and 13 chosen ʻōlapa (performers of hula kahiko, hula ʻauana and oli) for the Miss Aloha Hula competition.

Last year's Miss Aloha Hula winner, Kaʻōnohikaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes, was also awarded the Hawaiian Language Award. She danced in the festival for Hālau Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe, marking the fourth consecutive year that the hālau has produced a Miss Aloha Hula.

Tracey Niimi / Courtesy Merrie Monarch Festival Kaʻōnohikaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes at the 2024 Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Before the festival evolved into the hula competition and celebration we know today, it started in 1963 as an idea to give Hawaiʻi Island an economic boost.

County of Hawaiʻi Chairwoman Heléne Hale and several of her colleagues are credited with catalyzing what would eventually blossom into the Merrie Monarch Festival.

The first festival was held in 1964, but by 1968 interest and support for the festival started to decline. Under the direction of a new festival executive director, Dottie Thompson, Merrie Monarch shifted to replicating the ideals of King David Kalākaua to revamp the festival.

Kalākaua reigned over the Hawaiian Kingdom from 1874 to 1891 and is regarded as the “Merrie Monarch” for his sense of pride in advocating for all things Hawaiian, especially hula.

Merrie Monarch Festival An official program from the 15th Merrie Monarch Festival in 1978.

With the introduction of the hula competition in 1971, interest in the festival increased among hālau who wished to compete — and among hopeful spectators.

During this exponential time, organizers decided to expand the festival to a full week filled with events that honor the traditions of Hawaiʻi. The Merrie Monarch Festival continues today to perpetuate the teachings of Hawaiʻi's kūpuna and the history and culture of the Hawaiian people.

Merrie Monarch events

Hoʻolauleʻa — Sunday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

To kick off the week-long festival, a free celebration to watch local hālau will be held at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Free mid-day entertainment — April 21 to 25

Daily entertainment will be at the Grand Naniloa Hotel at noon, and at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel at 1 p.m.

Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts and Crafts Fair — April 23 to 26

Over 150 artisans and crafters will showcase art, apparel, posters, and programs at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. This free event will be accompanied by entertainment from various performers, schools, and hālau.



Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eddy Y / Merrie Monarch Festival The 2025 Merrie Monarch Festival poster.

Hōʻike performances — Wednesday, April 23 at 6 p.m.

A prequel to the three days of hula competition, the free exhibition night offers hula and folk dance from around the Pacific. This event is open to the public, no tickets required, at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.

Miss Aloha Hula — Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

This competition showcases individuals performing hula kahiko, hula ʻauana, and oli for the title of Miss Aloha Hula at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.

Group Hula Kahiko — Friday, April 25 at 6 p.m.

Hālau hula perform ancient-style dances at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.

Merrie Monarch Royal Parade — Saturday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m.

The Royal Parade through Hilo town can be watched from the loop of Pauahi Street, Kīlauea Avenue, Keawe Street, Waianuenue Avenue and Kamehameha Avenue.

Drivers are highly encouraged to use alternate routes and plan ahead to avoid delays. Look out for these road closures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Kamehameha Avenue from Pauahi Street to Suisan Bridge

Bayfront Highway, both directions — traffic detoured through Hilo Bayfront Park

Pauahi Street

Kīlauea Avenue between Pauahi Street and Ponahawai Street

Keawe Street

Waianuenue Avenue

Group Hula ʻAuana and Awards — Saturday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

Hālau hula perform modern-style dances, followed by an awards presentation for all group winners at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.

Watch the 62nd Annual Merrie Monarch Hula Competition here each night beginning at 6 p.m. from April 24 to 26.

