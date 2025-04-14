© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Celebration of the Arts on Maui ending after decades of celebrating Hawaiian culture

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 14, 2025 at 2:20 PM HST
A cherished Maui festival is coming to a close after 33 years. The final Celebration of the Arts will take place this weekend at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The theme “I Kou Makana… The eyes of the beholder” brings together artists, educators, and cultural practitioners to celebrate Hawaiian culture. This year's event will also honor the contributions of Clifford Naeʻole, who was the Hawaiian cultural advisor for the hotel for many years.

HPR spoke to Naeʻole, chair of the Celebration of the Arts, about what's changed since he started the event over three decades ago.

The final event will take place this weekend, April 18 and 19, at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
