ICYMI on The Conversation: Drone discovery of plant species on Kauaʻi, new UH president

From discovering a new species on Kauaʻi's mountaintops to a bee's place in Hawaiʻi's history.

In case you missed it this week on The Conversation, we spoke to the now-selected next president of the University of Hawaiʻi, a local historian about beekeeping in Hawaiʻi, the secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission on an event in France honoring Hawaiʻi soldiers lost in battle during World War II, and Nashville Opera CEO and Artistic Director John Hoomes about the Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre’s season opener, "Stuck Elevator."

New University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel

We talked with Wendy Hensel when she was one of two finalists for the top job at the University of Hawaiʻi. She was selected Thursday to be the next president after the Board of Regents interviewed the final candidates behind closed doors.

She pushed back on allegations of bias reported in a recent Honolulu Civil Beat story. HPR talked to her about that and also her vision for the 10-campus system.

“I think there are areas of focus that could take the university to another level of access for people in the state, things like more broadly available online education and automation, and AI for student success and graduation and retention. I've done a lot of work in that space and there's a lot of potential at the university to really make some major moves to serve students even more effectively than it already does. So I think it's ripe for the future and ready to be even greater than it is,” she told HPR's Catherine Cruz.



Local historian Leandra Rouse

Local historian Leandra Rouse is writing about the storied history of beekeeping on Hawaiʻi Island. She calls it “From Humble Hives to Global Impact: The Story of Kona’s Beekeeping.”

She recently partnered with the Kona Historical Society to turn her writing into an exhibit for visitors and locals alike. HPR learned more about the history and the work she is doing.

“One of the reasons I'm doing this research project is one, because it's interesting, and I want to share it with the Kona community. It's really neat part of our history. And two to honor my parents. It was a really unique life path that they took. And actually, my dad turned 75 this year, so I thought this would be a great time to do something in honor,” she told HPR's Russell Subiono.

Hawaiʻi-based National Tropical Botanical Garden's Ben Nyberg

Ben Nyberg and his colleagues identified a native flora on Kauaʻi never before known to science.

The new-to-us species is called Schiedea waiahuluensis — a reference to the valley where it was discovered. HPR learned more about the process of the discovery and what this could mean for the future.

"There's so much cliff area and it really feels a little overwhelming sometimes when I start out in an area and I look up at thousand-foot cliffs surrounding me. But with some time and training, I've learned to identify these kind of indicator species that occur on the cliff, so I can pick out the spots and kind of whittle down the areas that are really the most important," he said.

Nyberg and his team first spotted the new species during a drone survey in Waiahulu Valley at Waimea Canyon in December 2021. They used their drone system, Mamba, in March 2022 to collect a sample.



Nashville Opera CEO and Artistic Director John Hoomes

The Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre's season opener, “Stuck Elevator,” is making its Hawaiʻi debut at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

The story is about an undocumented Chinese immigrant who gets stuck in an elevator for 81 hours — fearing deportation, he chooses to wait for rescue instead of hitting the help button.

HPR talked to Nashville Opera CEO and Artistic Director John Hoomes about how he found the piece — and the story behind the performance.

“I think the Hawaiʻi audience is going to see a lot they can feel and identify with. I think it's an important piece for what it says and the humanity of the piece. And nowadays we need more humanity for sure,” he told HPR's Lillian Tsang.



Former U.S. Rep. Charles Djou, Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission

An event honoring the deaths of the soldiers lost in the Battle of Bruyères 80 years ago will be held at the Epinal American Cemetery in France this weekend.

Of the lives lost were two young Hawaiʻi soldiers — Staff Sgt. Tomso Hirahira and Pfc. Yoshio Tengwan from the decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team, 100th Infantry Battalion.

HPR talked to former U.S. Rep. Charles Djou who is now the secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission about the event.

“There's this Hawaiʻi connection over in rural eastern France. I think a lot of people don't know, don't realize," he told HPR's Catherine Cruz.

These interviews aired on The Conversation from Oct.14 to 17. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This story was produced by Tori DeJournett.