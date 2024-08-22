Scientists hope millions of mosquitoes will help save Hawaiʻi's native birds

In an effort to save endangered native forest birds, the multi-agency partnership Birds, Not Mosquitoes has been releasing sterile male mosquitoes on Maui.

The method, known as the "incompatible insect technique,” aims to reduce the numbers of disease-spreading, non-native southern house mosquitoes.

The project releases 500,000 male mosquitos a week via helicopter drops — and recently hit the 14 million mark.

Courtesy Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

"We deploy the mosquitoes in specific locations here on East Maui that are within a permitted area," said Christa Seidl of the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. "We have locations that we've identified that have mosquito populations but are also adjacent to endangered forest bird habitat that ideally we can reduce the number of mosquitoes in those locations, so that benefits the birds that are upslope."

Avian malaria, spread by mosquitoes, is the number one threat to the endemic Hawaiian honeycreepers. Seidl said mosquito control is one of the last best options.

Unlike female mosquitoes, male mosquitoes don't bite, so they can't transmit diseases.

"Their main function is to go out and mate with wild females, and when they mate with wild females, the eggs that she lays won't hatch, and that results in an overall reduction in the number of new mosquitoes and thus the population of mosquitoes that are in the area being treated," Seidl said.

Researchers monitor the mosquitoes by checking various carbon dioxide traps in the field. A team collects the trapped mosquitoes and identifies them by species and sex.

"We use that data over time between areas we treat and comparable areas we are not treating, so known as control sites, and we look at differences over time in the catch rates. And if we see significant differences that persist in those catch rates over time, we have stronger evidence that the mosquitoes are being suppressed in the locations we're deploying pods," Seidl said.

Scientists also hope to use drones alongside or in place of helicopters, which require good weather windows — not to mention pilot scheduling.

"With a drone operating internally, we can pretty much operate on demand when conditions are best," said Adam Knox of the American Bird Conservancy. "Also there's lower impacts in terms of emission and just environmental impacts."

The conservancy is working with vendors to custom-make the drones. Once testing is completed, the drones could replace helicopter drops at some suitable locations.

"Hawaiʻi was once an island of mostly birds, and we have an obligation, again it's our kuleana, to protect these species and allow them to persist here in Hawaiʻi," Seidl said.

A new documentary from Birds, Not Mosquitoes called “Vanishing Voices: Saving Our Hawaiian Forest Birds” is out now. Click here for showings.

