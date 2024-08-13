Maluhia States on Hawaiian naming tradition and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi

Hawaiian language revival in recent decades has allowed many to look closer at language-related traditions, like the tradition of giving Hawaiian names.

In Hawaiian culture, names are believed to be representative of a person's spirit — and could shape their path in life.

Kauaʻi resident Maluhia States became fluent in Hawaiian as an adult. He teaches language classes on his website, Ka Alala, and shares videos on social media.

The Conversation spoke with States about why Hawaiians believe giving Hawaiian names is sacred.

He's offering workshops on the Hawaiian naming tradition on Aug. 15 at the Waiwai Collective's Kāneʻohe location and online on Aug. 17.

