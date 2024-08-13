© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maluhia States on Hawaiian naming tradition and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:28 PM HST
A screenshot of Maluhia States' @ka_alala account on Instagram.
Courtesy Maluhia States
/
Instagram
A screenshot of Maluhia States' @ka_alala account on Instagram.

Hawaiian language revival in recent decades has allowed many to look closer at language-related traditions, like the tradition of giving Hawaiian names.

In Hawaiian culture, names are believed to be representative of a person's spirit — and could shape their path in life.

Kauaʻi resident Maluhia States became fluent in Hawaiian as an adult. He teaches language classes on his website, Ka Alala, and shares videos on social media.

The Conversation spoke with States about why Hawaiians believe giving Hawaiian names is sacred.

He's offering workshops on the Hawaiian naming tradition on Aug. 15 at the Waiwai Collective's Kāneʻohe location and online on Aug. 17.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation ʻŌlelo HawaiʻiNative Hawaiian
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories