Maui craftsman unveils 'Tear Drop of Lahaina' sculpture

If you've driven along the highway into Lahaina over the last year, you may have seen the row of white crosses erected in honor of the 102 fire victims.

Craftsman and all-around handyman Soakai Taufa is one of the many community volunteers who helped create the memorial. He said some family members of the victims drive past the memorial every time they leave or enter Lahaina.

"They have a little chance to say hi, say the little spiritual talking to them, and they have a chance to look at them every day when they drive around here in the town," Taufa said.

He lives nearby in the Launiupoko area and frequently visits the memorial to maintain the crosses, remove weeds, and align lights to illuminate the photos of the victims.

Sophia McCullough / HPR Memorial crosses adorned with lei overlook Lahaina Bypass on July 19, 2024.

This week, something new was added to the site.

A teardrop-shaped sculpture was unveiled and lit up Wednesday night, ahead of the one-year mark since the deadly wildfires in August 2023.

Taufa designed and built the 16-foot tall piece out of rebar — with a little help from his friends. HPR ran into him last month while he was working.

"I was thinking about something that can help the people, they have loved ones they lost here, with their healing process, maybe give them some kind of hope," he said.

Sophia McCullough / HPR Soakai Taufa heats the rebar to bend it into shape. (July 19, 2024)

He said a hole in the middle represents the missing tears. He also planned to shine a light from inside the teardrop and out through the top.

"The idea is that whatever soul is remain here with us. The light will carry those through the channel and just go beyond that — straight up to heaven."

Courtesy Soakai Taufa Soakai Taufa's initial design for the teardrop sculpture in July 2024.

Taufa said he's spent his own money on many of the materials. He said those interested in helping can donate to the Lahaina Sunset Rotary Club and note that it's for the memorial.

The club recently presented Taufa with the "Quiet Rotarian" award for his work on the memorial area.

"Soakai played a key role in creating the crosses that now stand along the Lahaina Bypass, overseeing their maintenance since the Lahaina Fires. His dedication and quiet passion for his service work are truly admirable," the club wrote.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.