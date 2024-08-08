Land trust seeks to keep 'Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands'

In the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire, many wondered what would happen to the land. Rumors started to swirl that the government was going to take possession. Many also feared that outside investors would start to prey upon desperate victims.

It was out of those concerns that the Lahaina Community Land Trust was formed last November. Its mission is to keep "Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands."

Executive Director Autumn Ness was living in Japan during the 2011 tsunami disaster and witnessed how large corporate investors buying land in the aftermath impacted the surrounding communities and environment. The Conversation sat down with Ness and board President Mikey Burke.

Ness said they're still in the capacity-building stage, but they currently have over $3 million to acquire residential and open space parcels — and hope for more funding. She expects implementation to begin during year two.

