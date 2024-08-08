© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Land trust seeks to keep 'Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:59 PM HST
An aerial view shows the burn zone along Lahainaluna Road after the completion of residential primary debris removal on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
An aerial view shows the burn zone along Lahainaluna Road after the completion of residential primary debris removal on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

In the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire, many wondered what would happen to the land. Rumors started to swirl that the government was going to take possession. Many also feared that outside investors would start to prey upon desperate victims.

It was out of those concerns that the Lahaina Community Land Trust was formed last November. Its mission is to keep "Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands."

Executive Director Autumn Ness was living in Japan during the 2011 tsunami disaster and witnessed how large corporate investors buying land in the aftermath impacted the surrounding communities and environment. The Conversation sat down with Ness and board President Mikey Burke.

Ness said they're still in the capacity-building stage, but they currently have over $3 million to acquire residential and open space parcels — and hope for more funding. She expects implementation to begin during year two.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
