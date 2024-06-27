National TV series 'Breaking Bread with Alexander' shares a meal with Hawai'i politicians

A second season of the TV show "Breaking Bread with Alexander," will feature Gov. Josh Green and U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono.

The show features host Alexander Heffner with various lawmakers chowing down on their favorite foods.

Heffner who also hosts the PBS program "The Open Mind" travels to various parts of the world to sit down with politicians. The episodes with Green and Hirono were filmed this past fall.

"You hear about these family vacations to Hawai'i. I had felt somewhat deprived and uncultured as a result of never having stepped foot until those interviews," Heffner said. "It was an eye-opening experience from the natural perspective and natural beauty being one of a kind, and the culinary experience, and all the indigenous and imported elements of the state."

The idea for the series was born out of the pandemic.

"At the end of the day, politics can be not just about exploiting constituencies to get elected, but it can be about our fundamental values and humanity, and that's what we try to illuminate," Heffner said.

The show will premiere on Bloomberg Originals on July 4.

