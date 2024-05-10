Na Leo Pilimehana celebrates 40 years by giving back to the community

Forty years ago, the local high school talent show contest "Brown Bags to Stardom" launched three young high schoolers on a musical journey.

Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima and Angela Morales of Na Leo Pilimehana, the biggest-selling female Hawaiian band in the world, are spending this year giving back to the community that embraced their talent at an early age.

The trio spoke to The Conversation on Thursday, the day after a concert at Windward Community College to raise money for music scholarships. A 40th celebration concert is in the works for later this year at the Waikiki Shell.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.